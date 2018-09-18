'We'll survive': Residents of Lower Post, B.C. clean up after wildfires

More than a week after returning to their community, residents of Lower Post, B.C., are still busy cleaning up and taking stock of the damage from wildfires this summer.

They're also watching as small fires continue to flare up in the area.

"It's hard on some people. There's some people that have asthma here, but they're toughing it out," said resident Dennis Porter.

An evacuation order for the community was lifted on Sept. 7, two weeks after it was issued. During the evacuation, most Lower Post residents found refuge in nearby Watson Lake, Yukon.

Small fires continue to flare up near the community, such as this one seen near the Liard River. (Philippe Morin/CBC)

Nobody from Lower Post was hurt by the wildfires, but three buildings in the community were destroyed, along with some vehicles. Many trees have been cut down.

As of Friday, the BC Wildfire Service said the nearby Lutz Creek wildfire was seeing minimal activity, but there were still hot spots. The fire had burned about 76,100 hectares.

'Pretty devastating'

Porter says the whole experience has been "pretty devastating" for residents.

"A lot of people were crying. But what can you do? It happened," he said.

"I think people are just kind of getting used to it, settling down and accepting the fact that we're damaged — but we'll survive."

Shawne Brooks' home was spared by the fire, but her neighbour's was not.

Shawne and Cameron Brooks's home was spared by the wildfires, but their neighbour's was not. 'The fire crept up into our yard and charred the tree that we have our clothesline on,' said Shawne Brooks. (Philippe Morin/CBC)

"The fire crept up into our yard and charred the tree that we have our clothesline on," Brooks said.

She recalls leaving Lower Post when the evacuation order was issued last month, and feeling the heat from nearby fires, on her driveway.

"I know when we drove down the highway when we'd left, and we looked back and there was a plume of black smoke — and it felt like I was hanging onto the end of a rope," she said.

"It was sitting on pins and needles, hoping and trusting."

The community's daycare, and school — both near Brooks' home — also survived the fire. Residents say they're grateful for how firefighters were able to contain the damage.

The community has received a lot of donations from other communities in B.C. and Yukon. The Daylu Dena Council plans to hold a public meeting soon, to decide how to use the donations.

Lower Post is also still under a boil-water advisory.

With files from Philippe Morin