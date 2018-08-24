We want to help fight the wildfire, say Lower Post evacuees

Some evacuees from Lower Post, B.C., tired of cooling their heels in Watson Lake, Yukon, say they're ready to join the fight to save their community from wildfires.

"Allow us to get back into Lower Post and fight that fire," said Emil Dendys, one of more than 100 people forced out of the community earlier this week by an evacuation order.

"I don't understand why they're not just taking us in and letting us go," he said, referring to the B.C. and Yukon fire crews who are battling the blaze.

As of Thursday, officials were telling the evacuees that it could be up to a week before they can return to Lower Post. Three homes have reportedly been destroyed already, one official from the Daylu Dena Council said.

The nearby Lutz Creek fire was an estimated 5,000 hectares in size on Thursday.

We're experienced firefighters, residents say

Dendys said he and many others from Lower Post have experience fighting wildfires.

"We all were initial attack crew," he said. "All we've got to do is put the suits on, and go at it. So that's what I'm saying."

The Alaska Highway outside Lower Post BC remains open but people are driving through smoke. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BCWildfires?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BCWildfires</a> <a href="https://t.co/7vZYeB3EYu">pic.twitter.com/7vZYeB3EYu</a> —@YukonPhilippe

Tony Falcao, deputy manager with B.C.'s Northwest Fire Centre, says volunteers are welcome, but they would first need to spend a day on training and orientation. Falcao says it's about safety.

But Dendys is impatient to get to work.

"I don't need day training ... I understand what's gonna happen, and how," he said.

'I don't need to go through that course — put me on the fire today,' says Donny Boya. (Philippe Morin/CBC)

Donny Boya, who says he's lived in Lower Post all of his life, is also anxious to get back home and help out. Like Dendys, he says he's an experienced firefighter.

"I don't need to go through that course — put me on the fire today," he said. "I'm still in good shape, man.