After 2 week wildfire evacuation, residents can return to Lower Post, B.C.

Residents of Lower Post, B.C., can now return to their homes for the first time in over two weeks.

The B.C. Wildfire Service lifted the evacuation order on the community on Friday at 9 a.m. The community near the Yukon border has been under an evacuation order since Aug. 21 due to a nearby wildfire.

The Daylu Dena Council informed residents of the good news at a community meeting Thursday night in Watson Lake, Yukon, where many of them have been staying.

The council is asking that any visitors respect community members' privacy and avoid travel to Lower Post until Sept. 15, unless they are volunteering with cleanup efforts.

Yukon Wildland Fire Management says its firefighters are still in Lower Post Friday. Crews are working to dispel hotspots and also removing trees which are considered a danger.

Wildfire smoke near the community of Lower Post, B.C., Aug. 2018. (Philippe Morin/CBC)

As of Thursday, 42 firefighters were working in and around the community from different departments. The relief efforts have even involved firefighters from New Zealand.

According to a Facebook post from Vanessa Law, community coordinator of Daylu Dena Council, not all of the buildings will be free to enter. Two weeks ago, it was reported that three homes had been destroyed by fire.

According to the post, public buildings like the health centre and band office will also be off limits for the time being.

Residents are being offered buckets with cleaning supplies to start their work. The local Kaska-owned gas station, Daylu Fuels, is also providing community members with $100 vouchers.

As of Thursday afternoon the Lutz Creek fire had grown to 76,100 hectares in size and was still active. (B.C Wildfire Service )

The community is currently under a boil water advisory.

Evacuees have been staying in Watson Lake — located about 22 kilometres from Lower Post — many with family, friends or in hotels. There, the local recreation centre was also being used as an emergency shelter by the Daylu Dena Council.

According to B.C. Wildfire Service, the Lutz Creek fire which had been affecting Lower Post, was caused by lightning and discovered on Aug. 4. As of Thursday afternoon it had grown to 76,100 hectares in size and was still active.

With files from Philippe Morin