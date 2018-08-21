Lower Post, B.C. evacuated, Alaska Highway closed due to fires

The Alaska Highway is closed just south of the Yukon border, and an evacuation order has been issued for the community of Lower Post, B.C., due to nearby wildfires.

B.C. emergency officials issued the evacuation order late Tuesday afternoon, citing the nearby Lutz Creek fire. It's about five kilometres from Lower Post and estimated to be about 4,000 hectares in size.

The town of Watson Lake, Yukon, is opening its recreation centre to evacuees from Lower Post, which is about 20 kilometres away. The centre will be used as an emergency shelter by the Daylu Dena Council, according to Watson Lake's Chief Administrative Officer, Cam Lockwood.

BC has ordered evacuation in Lower Post area. Evacuees will be welcomed at Watson Lake Recreation Centre. <a href="https://t.co/XN4ZDkudmd">https://t.co/XN4ZDkudmd</a> —@YukonPS

"We've offered whatever services are needed to them, and are willing to work to assist them," Lockwood said.

Lower Post had a population of 81 people in 2016, according to census data.

Also on Tuesday afternoon, the Alaska Highway was closed between kilometre 823 (Coal River, B.C.) and kilometre 968 (Yukon border), also due to nearby fires.

Highway officials said an update on the closure would be provided on Wednesday morning.