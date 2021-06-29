After a decades-long fight, the last piece of this B.C. residential school is coming down

Forty-six years to the day after the Lower Post residential school in northern British Columbia closed its doors, the final reminder of it is set to be torn down.

Deputy chief of the Daylu Dena Council, Harlan Schilling, says that after decades of advocating to have the last standing building removed, he's expecting to find himself speechless when it's finally gone.

"It's been something that our elders and our community has been fighting for for years," Schilling told CBC News.

Politicians, including B.C. Premier John Horgan and Yukon Premier Sandy Silver, as well as residential school survivors and their families and supporters are making the trek to the small community, located near the confluence of the Dease and Liard Rivers a few dozen kilometres south of the Yukon border.

Schilling says that Wednesday's planned events, which include a sacred fire, a ceremonial demolition, and a blessing of the ground, really belong to the generations that came before him.

"They didn't let the system or the residential school break them," he said. "They continued to support and advocate for this to happen."

'History’s very important but we shouldn’t have to look at it and be reminded of it every day,' said Schilling of the structure, which was used for years as an administration building after the school closed. (Vincent Bonnay/Radio-Canada)

'They were monsters'

Funded by the Canadian government and operated by the Roman Catholic church, the Lower Post residential school was open from 1951 to 1975, impacting thousands of Indigenous families in the Yukon and B.C.

Kaska elder and artist Mary Caesar attended the school and told Midday Cafe host Leonard Linklater on Tuesday that she was seized with dread and anxiety at the thought of going back to the site for the demolition.

"Lower Post residential school was run by really sadistic priests and nuns and supervisors," she said. "They were monsters."

Caesar says she expects it to be a deeply emotional day — and hopes to get the chance to hear from other survivors.

"We're going through a lot right now, because of the finding of the remains of children at Kamloops residential school, and also in Saskatchewan… it's really triggering a lot of memories."

Mary Caesar, shown with paintings reflecting her time in the residential school system. (Philippe Morin/CBC)

Schilling says there are plans to have support and resources on hand for survivors, saying that the "most important thing is for them to know they are not alone."

Plans to take the building down earlier this month, on National Indigenous People's Day, were put off after animal remains were discovered at a nearby construction site, sparking an RCMP investigation.

Midday Cafe 8:35 Yukon survivor of Lower Post residential school prepares for its demolition Kaska elder is very emotional as the day arrives to tear down the school that has caused her nightmares. 8:35

Community centre will be 'new heart' of Lower Post

Schilling says community elders would ultimately like to see the structure burned, but given the extreme heat in Western Canada this week, that may have to wait.

"Then, it will be up to [survivors] to decide what they want on that site, whether it be a monument or a memorial," he said.

The building, a reminder of a dark and painful chapter in the community's past, was up until recently also part of its day-to-day functioning as an administrative building, Schilling explained.

An artist rendering of the Lower Post community centre, which Schilling hopes will become the 'new heart' of the community. (B.C. Government)

"We were forced to work out of it, that's all we had," he said.

Now, Lower Post, with a population of roughly 300 people, is set to get a new community centre, housing a gymnasium, cafeteria, post office and government services.

Schilling describes the centre, which is set to be completed in 2022, as "the new heart of this community. The one we had before was sour."