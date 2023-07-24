'Double-whammy' of wildfires and low river levels disrupting barge travel to N.W.T. communities

Extremely dry conditions in the Northwest Territories is causing havoc both on land and in its waterways.

Amidst wildfires that have forced the evacuation of more than two-thirds of the N.W.T.'s residents, low water levels in the Mackenzie River have caused problems for barges that supply fuel and cargo to some northern communities.

"The water levels continue to get lower. It's difficult to operate," said Michael Cooper, president of Cooper Services which runs barges on the Mackenzie and Liard rivers.

"We're almost at the point where we are going to shut down here."

Last month, the hot and dry conditions caused "historically low water" that forced a 4,000-kilometre detour for goods in transit. Instead of barging cargo down the Mackenzie River, the N.W.T.'s Marine Transportation Services had to ship it by truck up the Dempster Highway.

Cooper told CBC current water levels are even lower than last month, adding the barging season has been "terrible."

In a statement Thursday morning, a spokesperson for the N.W.T.'s Marine Transportation Services said water levels have been lower than normal on the Mackenzie River, with the ramparts south of Fort Good Hope being particularly low.

In July, those low water levels forced MTS to truck all cargo destined for Aklavik, Paulatuk, Sachs Harbour, Ulukhaktok, Kugluktuk and Fort Good Hope to Inuvik and Tuktoyaktuk.

In the Nunavut hamlet of Cambridge Bay, continued low water levels have made it difficult for years for N.W.T. barges to reach the community, said chief administrative officer Jim MacEachern.

"In 2020, the Marine Transportation Services stopped sending its barges here because of that," he said.

Now, the community receives supplies from barges coming from B.C. and Quebec.

The Town of Norman Wells is worried about a similar future.

"I have been here for 40 years and this year is the lowest level of water in the river I've ever seen," said the town's mayor, Frank Pope.

'We have a double-whammy this year'

Pope said the community receives barges from a private company based out of Fort Simpson, N.W.T., and Marine Transportation Services out of Hay River.

Pope said shipments from Fort Simpson were delayed by a month due to the low water levels.

The town's latest shipment, containing material to repair its water treatment plant, arrived on Tuesday. It would have cost the town $15,000 to fly it in, Pope said.

"We really, really do rely on the barge system and I am worried and scared for the future," he said.

Frank Pope, the mayor in Norman Wells, says in his 40 years in the community, he has never seen such low water levels on the Mackenzie River. (Liny Lamberink/CBC)

Barges sitting in Hay River after evacuation

Residents in Hay River were ordered on Aug. 13 to evacuate due to wildfires — the second time the community has been order to flee since May.

MTS said that second evacuation has delayed their plans to ship cargo up the Mackenzie.

"There are still eight barges at MTS' Hay River terminal that are scheduled to deliver fuel and cargo to Tulita and Norman Wells. There is also some remaining cargo for Fort Good Hope at the terminal," the statement from MTS read.

"Due to the evacuation order in Hay River, all MTS [staff] have left the community and will not return until it is safe. When staff do return and MTS operations restart, we will ship the fuel and cargo to Tulita and Norman Wells and truck Fort Good Hope's remaining cargo up the Dempster Highway and then barge it to that community."

Pope said evacuations means there's no one to load the barges.

"We have a double-whammy this year … It's a bit of a mess."

He said before the looming end of the season, Norman Wells is expecting two more barges, including one from Hay River. These shipments carry groceries, house construction items and materials for the water treatment plant.

"But that can only happen if people are allowed back into Hay River to do the work. Our backup plan is winter road traffic," Pope said.

Pope said the road infrastructure is not well-equipped or accessible and will "get beat up with trucks hauling." He said there are very few all-season roads in the Mackenzie Valley, and more are needed if barges are in crisis.

Pope said if the water levels remain low and barges cannot come in before the end of season, flying in would be their only option.

"It would cost a [lot] of money."