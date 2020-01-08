In the cabin of a revered Dene prophet ɂehtsǝ́o Louis Ayah, a shrine is ripped apart.

Sculptures are smashed, tables turned upside down and the hide stretched over a drum torn. Framed photographs lay strewn about. The images of four grandfathers are left unscathed.

The damage in Deline, N.W.T., was discovered after the holiday season, but a definitive timeline has not yet been established.

"The first thing is you don't believe it," said Walter Bayha, Ayah's great-grandson.

"You'd say, 'Well how could something like that happen to a place like that?' And then you start thinking is there something that we've done, that's not the way our grandfathers wanted?"

Slide the bar to compare before and after photos of the vandalism:

"Whenever you deal with grandfathers, that's the first thing, is to show respect," said Bayha.

"Maybe it's a sign that we've got to do better, especially with our young people that are struggling to find a way for themselves today."

Once the cabin is back in order, Bayha hopes the community will use it more and remember its importance.

"This place, this cabin, this prayer house, for the people of Deline it's a huge part of their history," he said.

"It's a place to talk to your grandfathers. It's all of your grandfathers and all of the history of our own people and our way to keep those connections alive," he said.

Ayah died in 1940, but his teachings are still revered. When Deline signed its historic self-government agreement, drummers performed at his home .

He predicted caribou would return to Deline near the end of time, and that settlers would find a rock that looks like glass, along with plagues, natural disasters and the end of the world.

Only some of the items at the cabin are replaceable, says Morris Neyelle. (Submitted by Morris Neyelle)

Leaders meet to address vandalism

The vandalism to Ayah's cabin calls for a response from leadership, said Morris Neyelle, who photographed the damage.

A drum, among the many damaged items in the cabin. (Submitted by Morris Neyelle)

He visits the cabin weekly. When he caught wind of the damage, he went to see for himself.

"I was broken down. You know, who would do that?"

Amid speculation that a specific person vandalized the cabin, community leaders are meeting today to find a way forward, said Neyelle.

Ɂek'wahtı̨dǝ́ Leeroy Andre said the incident is "very upsetting" and that it was reported to police.

Despite the destruction, Ayah's cabin will stay unlocked. It's for everybody, said Neyelle.

"It's a spiritual place and that's where we do our prayers. It's a sacred place," he said.

Neyelle said that when it comes time, he'll be there to put the place back together with his own two hands.