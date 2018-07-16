Million dollar-winning lottery tickets sold in Yukon and N.W.T.
A couple of people in the North hit the jackpot, after they bought winning tickets for Friday's Lotto Max 'MaxMillions' draw — but both million-dollar prizes have yet to be claimed.
Winning tickets for Friday's Lotto Max 'MaxMillions' draw were sold in Whitehorse, and an N.W.T. community
A couple of people in the North hit the jackpot on Friday, after they bought winning Lotto Max tickets — each worth a million bucks.
One of the winning tickets for the MaxMillions draw was apparently sold in Whitehorse, and the other was sold somewhere in the N.W.T., but not the capital.
"We don't have the exact location for the ticket purchased in NWT, but we do know that it was not purchased in Yellowknife," Megan Petricig of the Western Canada Lottery Corporation wrote in an email to CBC.
As of Monday, the prizes had not yet been claimed.
Petricig said it's the first MaxMillions win in the N.W.T. this year, and the first "full" win ever in Yukon.
The winners have a year to claim their prizes. The winning numbers are posted online here.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.