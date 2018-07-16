Million dollar-winning lottery tickets sold in Yukon and N.W.T.

A couple of people in the North hit the jackpot on Friday, after they bought winning Lotto Max tickets — each worth a million bucks.

One of the winning tickets for the MaxMillions draw was apparently sold in Whitehorse, and the other was sold somewhere in the N.W.T., but not the capital.

"We don't have the exact location for the ticket purchased in NWT, but we do know that it was not purchased in Yellowknife," Megan Petricig of the Western Canada Lottery Corporation wrote in an email to CBC.

As of Monday, the prizes had not yet been claimed.

Petricig said it's the first MaxMillions win in the N.W.T. this year, and the first "full" win ever in Yukon.

The winners have a year to claim their prizes. The winning numbers are posted online here.