She lost her wedding ring twice in the N.W.T. It was returned both times

By chance or fate, a woman found her lost wedding ring twice in the span of a decade — most recently from the depths of a river in Yellowknife.

Yvonne Pike and her husband Kelsey were married in Germany in 2002. The couple bought matching wedding rings in Turkey during their honeymoon, and had their names engraved in them.

But for more than a decade, Pike had believed hers was long gone.

A few years after the wedding, she'd been wearing it at a campground while pregnant — a time which Pike said made her fingers inexplicably thinner than usual. And at some point, it must have slipped off her finger, she said.

"I wasn't actually 100 per cent sure where I lost the ring there. But I knew it came off. And so after a day, we left there, I called the campground and they had told me that they had found the ring actually in the shower."

Pike said she was told someone from the campground was going to come to Yellowknife and return the ring, so she set up a time to meet them. But after several attempts to coordinate, the meet up didn't happen, and eventually she was told the campground did not have the ring after all.

"I just thought maybe they just pawned the ring," she said.

It was 14 years later when someone posted the ring on Facebook hoping to return it to its owner, and eventually it was returned to her in a Walmart parking lot in Yellowknife.

The woman who had it told Pike she had the ring for about 13 years.

"Someone gave it to her and she thought she was going to return it but just never got around to it. And I gave her a little reward and I got my ring back," said Pike. "As soon as I got it back, I wore that ring everyday."

The lost-and-found wedding ring. Pike said she'll have it resized to help prevent it unknowingly slipping off her finger a third time. (Submitted by Yvonne Pike)

Pike enjoyed having her old ring back for a time — nearly five years — and favoured it over the replacement ring her husband had bought for her.

Then one day almost a month ago, while out paddling with her family at the Cameron River about an hour's drive from Yellowknife, Pike's canoe tipped and the ring once again slipped off her finger and plummeted to the murky river bottom.

But since she had been swimming in other parts of the river earlier that day, she couldn't quite pinpoint where it might have fallen.

"I got out of the water, I realized oh no, the ring is not on my finger. And I thought I had lost it there when I was swimming in other spots on the Cameron River."

She and friends tried to find it, but to no avail.

"At the spot where we were looking, it was kind of filthy, so as soon as you touched the ground, you stirred up the mud, the sand or whatever that was, and you couldn't really see," she said.

"I was trying not to be too upset because I had all my friends with me."

Pike most recently lost her wedding ring while canoeing in Yellowknife. By chance, a scuba diver out searching for another lost wedding ring happened to find Pike's and returned it to her. (Submitted by Yvonne Pike)

A few days later, and seemingly against the odds, her ring was found once again.

This time, it was local scuba diver Jeremy MacDonald who was to thank for finding her ring. He happened to be out looking for someone else's lost wedding ring when he'd found it.

"I said to my husband, 'I guess that means that I really need to stay married to you. This ring, I lose it and it comes back to me. It must mean something — that we're meant to stay together forever, no matter if I lose that ring or not.'"

Pike has also decided to get the ring resized so that she doesn't lose it for a third time.