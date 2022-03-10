Inuk singer Looee Arreak in 'shock and disbelief' at Juno nomination

When Against the Grain Theatre first approached Iqaluit's Looee Arreak about singing in Inuktitut in their major production, Messiah/Complex, Arreak didn't respond.

The singer-songwriter wanted to be sure they actually wanted her, not just any Inuk singer.

Now, she's up for a Juno nomination for lending her voice to the opera production.

"When the director told me that all the artists that were in the Messiah/Complex were nominated for Juno awards, I was in shock and disbelief," Arreak said. The project has been nominated for the classical album of the year (large ensemble).

The theatre bills Messiah/Complex as a cross-country — and cross-cultural — adaptation of Handel's Messiah. It features 12 soloists and four choirs, with songs in six different languages.

Arreak's song was He Shall Feed His Flock, sung in both Inuktitut and English. She sings it while dressed in traditional clothes, standing on the snow-swept Arctic landscape.

Iqaluit singer-songwriter Looee Arreak sang in the opera production Messiah Complex, which is up for a Juno award. Dressed in traditional Inuit clothes, Arreak sang He Shall Feed His Flock in Inuktitut and English, as the sun hovered on the horizon behind her. (Submitted by Looee Arreak)

But the theatre had to do some convincing to get her on board.

Arreak said it can be hard to trust people sometimes, as an Inuk or an Indigenous person, due to the fear of being taken advantage of.

"For myself, I had to deal with this, too ... It held me back quite a long time because I couldn't see the big picture for a while until I had to build relationships and get to know people — and there's really wonderful people out there," Arreak said.

It wasn't until she agreed to FaceTime with the theatre that she was convinced it was a good fit.

"They were looking in YouTube, they were watching me singing. They researched about me and told me, 'Yes, we want you.' And then I finally agreed to do it," she said.

Singer-songwriter Looee Arreak is part of the group nominated for a Juno award for classical album of the year for Messiah/Complex. (Submitted by Looee Arreak)

She translated her part into Inuktitut and began practising — no easy feat, since she's never sung opera before and there was no one to train her.

"I was training with the audio that was sent to me, and it turned out very well," she said.

"This has taken me further in my music career and really opened doors for me nationally, which I am very proud of."

Looking ahead

With Messiah/Complex behind her, Arreak said she is now recording a pop album of what she calls "Nunavut classics".

She's hoping that album will be available this summer.

"They're not my songs — they're ancient songs that ... I really love and want to preserve," she said.

"This has been another big step for me to take, and it's been really liberating and fun. I'm really grateful that I have full support from the elders that I got permission to record songs from."

As for whether she ultimately wins a Juno, Arreak said if that does happen, it'll be a win for everyone.

"My friends win, my relatives win and all the Inuit performers win with me, because I always carry that with me," she said.

"I'm very happy and I'm sure this will bring more attention to our culture and Inuit in Nunavut — not only in Nunavut, but in Canada."

The winners of the 2022 Juno Awards will be announced in May.