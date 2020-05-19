Long Lake trails in Whitehorse reopen after human remains found

Police in Whitehorse say the public can again use the trails at Long Lake, after human remains were found in the area last week.

RCMP said the remains were found last Wednesday. They have not released any information about the identity of the deceased person.

Police asked the public to avoid the area last week while they conducted ground searches. In a news release on Monday, police said the trails were again open to the public but they advised that there may be further searches.

Long Lake is a popular recreation area in the city.

The Yukon Coroner's Service is also involved in the investigation.