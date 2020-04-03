'Lockdown' imposed across Nunavik to prevent COVID-19 spread

All 14 communities of the Nunavik region of northern Quebec are under "lockdown" effective April 3, according to a joint release from the Kativik Regional Government and the Nunavik Regional Board of Health and Social Services.

Under the lockdown, no passenger flights will be allowed to any of the 14 communities, and all regular flights are cancelled.

"This decision was not taken lightly. We strongly believe it is the best way to reduce the risk of community transmission," reads a quote attributed to Dr. Marie Rochette, director of public health at the the board.

"Collectively, we have to work together to protect elders and the more vulnerable members of all the communities."

The lockdown follows a mandatory curfew imposed across Nunavik on March 29 after the first confirmed case of COVID-19 was identified in Salluit. The region confirmed its second case on Wednesday.

Under the new rules, the only flights permitted to Nunavik communities are chartered flights carrying cargo, patients travelling for medical appointments, or health professionals and other critical workers.

"Patients travelling for medical appointments, either to Kuujjuaq, Puvirnituq or Montreal, will have to travel alone, without an escort, unless the patient is a minor," the release reads.

"Upon returning to the region, everyone will have to self-isolate for 14 days, by staying home, in their room as much as possible."

Each of the communities has been directed to create their own emergency response team and "evaluate the needs of their community" in the event of an outbreak.