Liz Hanson to step down as Yukon NDP leader

Yukon NDP leader Liz Hanson says she will step down as the head of her party, to make way for "new energy" ahead of the next election.

In a news release on Wednesday, Hanson said she plans to stay on as MLA for Whitehorse Centre but would give up the party leadership once a successor is chosen.

"It's time for the Yukon NDP to elect a new leader, one who will bring a new energy to our work ahead of the next election," said Hanson in a statement.

Hanson became NDP leader in 2009, after former leader Todd Hardy resigned to battle leukemia. When Hardy died the following year, Hanson won the resulting by-election in Whitehorse Centre.

She was re-elected as MLA in 2011 and 2016.

Hanson lead her party to become Yukon's official opposition in 2011, but the 2016 election was a disappointment for the NDP, as the party went from six seats in the Legislature to two (Hanson and Takhini-Kopper King MLA Kate White) while the Liberals vaulted to power.

"Many Yukoners are disappointed in the Liberal government. They thought they were voting for change, instead they got lots of talk, but no action," Hanson's statement on Wednesday reads.

The party's board of directors has not yet set a date or timeline for a leadership race.