Confused about N.W.T. COVID-19 restrictions? Top doctors to answer your questions live
Join Dr. Kami Kandola and Dr. Sarah Cook on the call-in show 7 to 8 a.m. MT Tuesday
Rules in the Northwest Territories, from travel to physical distancing measures, have been changing rapidly since the COVID-19 pandemic swept through the country earlier this year.
CBC's The Trailbreaker is here to help you find some clarity.
Dr. Kami Kandola, the N.W.T.'s chief public health officer, and territorial medical director Dr. Sarah Cook, will join host Loren McGinnis live between 7 and 8 a.m. MT on Tuesday for a call-in show.
Listen in — or call in — with any questions you might have about the pandemic and the territory's response to it.
Tune in to CBC Radio One to listen in, follow along live here on our website, or watch on the CBC NWT Facebook page.
If you have a question to ask, you can call in at 1-800-661-0708, or (867) 920-5444 in Yellowknife. You can also post your questions in the comments section on Facebook.
Phase 2 of the territory's reopening plan launched Friday.
The second phase of the plan includes larger outdoor gatherings, easing of campground restrictions, more businesses opening up with precautions in place, the reopening of places of worship, and offices will be allowed to have 25 people working per floor.
