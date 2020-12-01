Nicole Tom elected chief of Little Salmon Carmacks First Nation

Nicole Tom has been elected chief of the Little Salmon Carmacks First Nation in Yukon.

Tom defeated Edward Skookum in Monday's election, with 214 votes to 149.

Meanwhile, Shirley Bellmore was elected the elder councillor with 218 votes. She was up against Billy Van Fleet in the race who had 147 votes.

Chantelle Blackjack with 219 votes and Toni Blanchard with 172 were elected as the two Crow clan councillors. They were up against Terry Billy who was one vote shy of beating Blanchard (171 votes), and Joseph O'Brien with 114 votes.

Tanya Silverfox with 212 votes and Calvin Charlie with 142 were elected as the two new Wolf clan councillors. The pair were up against four others including Veronica Burgess with 64 votes, Cody Cashin with 75 votes, Bill Johnnie Jr. with 121 votes and Jo-lene Mullett 69 votes.

COVID-19 prepared

The Chief Electoral Officer Raelina Jobin previously told CBC News that the polling centres were set up to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

That included a voting process set up to encourage physical distancing and voters leaving by a different door, Jobin said.

Voters could go to polling stations at the Heritage Hall in Carmacks, Jobin said, and in the Fireside Room at the Yukon Inn in Whitehorse.

Jobin said citizens were also allowed to arrange to cast a special ballot at a different location such as their home if they chose.