Little Salmon Carmacks First Nation citizens go to the polls today

Members of the Little Salmon Carmacks First Nation are electing a chief and council today.

The first thing voters will encounter at the polling centres will be COVID-19 stations meant to prevent the spread of the virus, said Chief Electoral Officer Raelina Jobin.

She said that includes a package with latex gloves, a disposable mask and a pencil to mark their ballot.

Hand sanitizers will be available, said Jobin, and voters will put their names down on a list in case contact tracing is needed later.

The voting process is set up to encourage physical distancing and voters will leave by a different door, she said.

There are polling stations at the Heritage Hall in Carmacks, Jobin said, and in the Fireside Room at the Yukon Inn in Whitehorse.

She said citizens can also arrange to cast a special ballot at a different location such as their home if they choose.

Candidates

The polling stations are open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

There are two people, Edward Skookum and Nicole Tom, running for chief.

Two people, Shirley Bellmore and Willian Van Fleet are running for elder councillor.

Terry Billy, Chantelle Blackjack, Toni Blanchard and Joseph O'Brien are running for one of the two Crow clan councillors.

Six people, Veronica Burgess, Cody Cashin, Calvin Charlie, Bill Johnnie Jr., Jo-lene Mullett and Tanya Silverfox are in the race for one of the two Wolf clan councillors.