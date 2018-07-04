Little Rockers Club spreads positive messages across Yellowknife

An art studio in Yellowknife is creating a new movement that is spreading positivity throughout the community.

Local youth have been visiting Wild Sky Original's studio in Old Town for Little Rockers Club, a new group that's painting rocks collected from around the city with a special technique called marbling.

A positive message is added to the finished pieces, then kids hide them around the city.

Eight-year-old Owen Bowden described why he likes the club.

"You don't have to follow rules, you can just do anything," he said. "You don't have to colour in the lines that much, you just paint whatever you want."

Ana Eveson-Evaglok is one of the Yellowknife youth who painted the rocks that have been spread throughout the city. (Submitted by Tricia Forde )

Wild Sky Originals is run by Tricia and David Forde, alongside Tricia's mother Linda Melander-Groff.

Both Tricia and Linda spoke warmly about how the children took to the project and how they "were very serious about their art, and really bought into the idea" behind it.

They said reception to the club has been "beyond any expectations," and the art studio is hoping to expand its rock marbling operations and the Little Rockers Club.

Tricia said the idea for the project was inspired by her family, who always strive to "practise kindness." She wanted to bring that same idea to more children, to help brighten their community.

A few of the final products from the Little Rockers Club. The family behind Wild Sky Originals said they hope to expand the project. (Submitted by Tricia Forde )

"One of the reasons I think it's really good, and really good for Yellowknife, is that anyone can do it," she said.

Melander-Groff, who has lived in Yellowknife for more than 35 years, highlighted how using local rocks helps to connect the project to the community.

"This is our Northern family — Yellowknife, yes, but also all the communities. The North is important to us and rocks are part of the North. And so, let's enjoy every bit of it," she said.

The family is planning to spread some of the rocks and their messages of positivity throughout the N.W.T. on an upcoming road trip.

They also hope to set up pop-up rock stops in the future, where children will be able to marble their own rocks at playgrounds, campsites, or "wherever it makes sense."