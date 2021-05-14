Water recedes after homes in Little Buffalo River flood

Some homes and roads in Little Buffalo River, near Fort Resolution, N.W.T., were flooded Thursday, but by Thursday evening flood waters were already receding.

The settlement of Little Buffalo River shares it's name with a nearby river.

Todd Francis, the senior administrative officer with Fort Resolution, estimates at least a dozen homes may have been affected, though an official assessment of the damage is still needed.

"There's a lot of … big chunks of ice up on the road and in people's yards," he said, adding "there's some damage to some people's property."

Francis says the water levels have receded to lower than the levels seen Wednesday night. He did not have an estimate on how high water levels got.

"I think the worst is over," he said.

Francis says the high water levels Thursday morning may have come to a surprise to some residents.

"I think everybody scrambled to try and save what they could but eventually got out," Francis said.

"Forestry [staff] was out there this afternoon to try and help out. I sent some staff out there to assist where and when, you know, if possible to, help out but I mean, I think it's too early for that right now."

Fort Resolution has not flooded, though it is still having some issues with the snow melt and trying to direct the water "in the right direction," he said.

"I think we've done a pretty good job at managing that. We still have some trouble areas … and we've got a couple of areas there that have been washed out," Francis said.

Homes in Little Buffalo River near Fort Resolution, N.W.T., seen on Thursday, May 13, 2021, engulfed in water. (Tom Unka)

"But, I think once we see the water recedes back we should be able to go out there and repair some of the culverts and and put the roads back into good shape."

He says there aren't any evacuees from Little Buffalo River at the moment but that Fort Resolution will likely be able to help accommodate them.

"If we have to make arrangements here in town, you know, we do have some Airbnbs and some bed and breakfasts here that we can help where we can."

Francis says he'll be bringing the matter of support to council likely next week to "see if there's something that they want to do to assist with at least their cleanup and any other things they may need to … get back to some type of normalcy."

He's also waiting to hear back from the territorial government to "see what type of action plan we can put together."