'Proud of myself': literacy outreach brings joy of reading to adult learners

Each weekday morning, the Literacy Outreach Centre in Yellowknife offers classes for adults who want to improve their literacy skills. Students practice counting coins, learn how to read and write and even author their own stories in a supportive learning environment.

"The class helps people be more independent and confident in their everyday life," said Thomas Gagnon-van Leeuwen, a literacy instructor at the outreach centre.

During one lesson, Gagnon-van Leeuwen looked on while Chelsey Makaro counted out enough dimes to make 80 cents.

"I like when they help me learn how to read and write, and teach me how to [count] money," said Makaro, who wants to find work as a cashier.

The Literacy Outreach Centre partners with Inclusion NWT and Aurora College to provide free programming including family literacy, computer classes, office skills, a book club and a tutoring program.

Each lesson is tailored to a student's strengths and the skills that apply to their job or interests, like filling out incident reports, checking a bus schedule and reading their mail, according Gagnon-van Leeuwen.

And he said students who come to the centre at any point in their adult lives can find an encouraging, welcoming learning environment.

"We've build a really nice community here," he said.

'I enjoy every minute'

Susan Chaffee reads along with her literacy instructor, Thomas Gagnon-van Leeuwen. (Avery Zingel/CBC)

Student Susan Chaffee, who is in her mid-60s, went from struggling to read a TV Guide to publishing her own book, Happy Thoughts of Arctic Star Lodge.

Chaffee's joy when reading is palpable — it fills the room when she drags a finger down the list of stories: I lost my onion, Sewing, My mom taught me the right way and Hunting Moose.

Chaffee was born in the Barren Lands and raised in Yellowknife.

She went on to be the first woman to become a guide in the N.W.T., but never imagined she would write a book about it.

"Ever since I started here, I'm picking up more and I know more than I expected, and I'm having a lot of fun," said Chaffee. "I enjoy every minute of it, everything that I do and everything that Thomas teaches me."

One of the stories in her book is about meeting her first husband at Arctic Star Lodge.

The front cover of Susan Chaffee's self-published book called 'Happy Thoughts of Arctic Star Lodge.' (Submitted by Susan Chaffee)

"I was a guide," she read aloud. "He was the new guide. He did not know the lake. I know the Great Slave Lake like the palm of my hand…. He followed me in another boat. We did go hunt for a whole week. That was how we met."

As she read, Gagnon-van Leeuwen helped Chaffee sound out words, pausing to get them right.

"You are never too old to learn anything," she said.

More than a year ago, Chaffee knew she wanted to go back to school.

When she was just 10 years old, Chaffee's mom got sick and she had to parent and provide for her siblings — checking nets, laying rabbit snares, going ice fishing and cutting wood.

"I had to do all that to survive with my brother and sister, just for them to go to work and go to school and to get their education. That's why I did all this for them."

Chaffee, who struggled with an injury that affected her memory, had reached grade six before becoming a caregiver.

But as an adult, Chaffee found that not being able to read left her reliant on others, and she wanted more independence.

At 66, she picked up a phone book and called the Tree of Peace Friendship Centre and they gave her a number for the Literacy Outreach Centre.

The next day, she met Gagnon-van Leeuwen, and they've been on a literacy journey together ever since.

"I'm learning more and more every day, and I'm really happy. I'm really proud of myself," said Chaffee.

'So much to share'

Chaffee learned from Gagnon van-Leeuwen to create visual cues if she struggled to remember certain words and says his tips and tricks have helped her learn more than she expected. (Avery Zingel/CBC)

Gagnon-van Leeuwen has taught her tips and tricks, like creating visual cues for word recognition.

In Chaffee's book, there is a list of what she loves to sew: mitts, mukluks, crow boots, vests, hair pins, purses, cardholders, picture frames, necklaces and watch straps.

They also exchange knowledge — Chaffee has taught the class to sew, bead and gut a fish.

"Adults who come back to school, they have so much to share," said Gagnon-van Leeuwen.