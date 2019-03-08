Listeners — including Yukon's premier — criticize CBC North's centralized newscasts

After a recent CBC North announcement that the morning's territorial newscasts would soon become pan-Northern, audience members from all three territories are delivering a pan-Northern message of their own: they're not happy.

Monday, management with the corporation told staff it will be centralizing its morning newscasts, eliminating the English-language morning news reading posts based in Iqaluit and Whitehorse, in favour of pan-northern newscasts to be broadcast out of Yellowknife.

That decision quickly sparked backlash from listeners who say that their experiences and lives are unique and that different territories have little in common culturally or politically.

Those critics include listeners, former CBC North employees, community leaders and the Premier of Yukon, Sandy Silver.

Tuesday, Silver asked fellow Northern premiers Caroline Cochrane of Northwest Territories and Joe Savikataaq of Nunavut to join him in writing a letter to Catherine Tait, the president of the CBC, and ask her to reverse the decision.

"As I'm sure you will agree, this decision will negatively impact residents in all three territories," Silver wrote, adding the territories are unique and that CBC's contributions to the North are vital.

Opposition party members in the Yukon Legislature also filed notices of motion calling for a joint letter; those proposals will be discussed in the Yukon legislature on Wednesday.

On Wednesday morning, a spokesperson for Tait said that her office had not yet received a letter from Silver, but that they will "review carefully once we receive a copy."

Read more about the decision, how management is defending it, and how staff have reacted

Iqaluit councillor Kyle Sheppard said the Nunavut market is "underserved by all types of media."

CBC Radio is one of the main forms of communication throughout the territory, particularly in the territory's remote communities, Sheppard said.

"People tune in at specific times to news that actually matters to them," he said. "And for that to be changing to a format that's going to take away that local content, and replace it with other regional local news from regions that really don't affect our lives, is a little bit concerning."

Iqaluit Coun. Kyle Sheppard is one of two Northern politicians to publicly criticize CBC North's move to centralized morning newscasts based in Yellowknife. (Sara Frizzell/CBC)

Sheppard said Nunavut shares the same political players and policies, which make stories about each of the territory's diverse fly-in communities relevant to one another.

CBC in Nunavut does broadcast news reports outside the territory to Nunavik and Nunatsiavut, but Sheppard said those stories are still relevant because of a shared culture.

Heated response online

The initial story about the change to the morning newscast was the most-read story on CBC North on Tuesday, with 5,358 page views as of 4:30 pm Tuesday and an average engaged time of 1 minute and 3 seconds, according to the bureau's acting digital producer — a sign that audiences likely read the whole story and care about what's happening.

Listeners also flooded social media with opinions.

People across the North vented their frustration with CBC North's decision to centralize its morning newscasts in Yellowknife on social media after the news broke Monday.

As of 6:30 p.m. MT Tuesday, CBC Yukon's Facebook page had 60 comments in response, many of them negative —most other stories on the page this week show fewer than 10 comments.

While the majority decried the loss of local news, one listener said she had already tuned out.

Lawrence Norbert of Tsiigehtchic, N.W.T., expressed his frustrations on the CBC North Facebook page.

Janice Stein, the managing director of CBC North, has said the decision will help free up Northern reporters to engage with small communities, and to deliver richer content on regional radio shows outside of the newscasts.