Yellowknife alcohol seizure likely one of largest under liquor act, RCMP say
According to an RCMP news release, multiple tips led police to an apartment unit on 49 Street in downtown Yellowknife.
Hundreds of bottles and cans of liquor ranging in variety from hard root beer to Goldschlager are now in the hands of Yellowknife RCMP after police executed a search warrant on a city apartment Thursday morning.
After conducting surveillance, police seized what they are calling "likely" one of the largest quantities of illegal alcohol as a result of an N.W.T. Liquor Act search warrant.
Police say charges are pending, but have not specified what those charges are.
The suspect also hasn't been named because the charges are still pending, but RCMP say they are scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 10.
