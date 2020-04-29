Nunavik police seize $12K worth of liquor headed to Puvirnituq and Inukjuak

Police in the northern Quebec region of Nunavik seized an estimated $12,000 worth of liquor on its way to Puvirnituq and Inukjuak over two days this week.

A release from the Kativik Regional Police Force, which operates detachments in the 14 northern villages of Nunavik, says police executed four search warrants over Monday and Tuesday and seized dozens of bottles of liquor.

"In total, 55 bottles of vodka, four bottles of spirits, and four cases of beer were seized," the release reads.

The release says the liquor was "destined for Puvirnituq and Inukjuak" — two communities on Quebec's northwestern shore with Hudson Bay.

The release says police were tipped off to the illegal liquor by multiple community complaints.

"I want to thank everyone involved," a quote attributed to Kativik Regional Police Captain Mathieu Savage reads.

"Community members play an important role in preventing the smuggling of alcohol into our villages. It is a team effort, and today I am proud to say that everyone's efforts have paid off."

All 14 communities in Nunavik are currently subject to public health orders banning non-essential travel between communities.

A curfew is in place confining residents to their homes between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m., and non-essential gatherings of any size, indoors or outdoors, are forbidden.