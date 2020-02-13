N.W.T. government to discuss approach to liquor sales amid COVID-19

The Northwest Territories Finance Minister Caroline Wawzonek will discuss the N.W.T. government's approach to liquor sales during the COVID-19 pandemic Thursday.

The livestream of the news conference will broadcast here at 12 p.m. MT.

Wawzonek will also take questions from reporters.

On Wednesday, the territory's chief public health officer Dr. Kami Kandola announced the hiring of a new deputy chief public health officer.

Conrad Baetz, the assistant deputy minister of operations for the Department of Lands, will take the position — which Kandola described as her "right hand."

Baetz will lead nearly 30 people — known as public health officers — appointed from different departments within the territorial government to help make sure people are complying with Kandola's public health orders.

Make restrictions before Easter weekend: Dene chief

Dene National Chief Norman Yakeleya introduced a motion last week to the territorial government to restrict the hours of operation of liquor stores and the amount of both alcohol and cannabis sold during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Dene Nation is also asking the territorial government for money to help members that could go through alcohol withdrawal in response to possible restriction measures.

Bootleggers are in the hay days. - Norman Yakeleya, Dene national chief

In a press conference Wednesday, Yakeleya pressured the territorial government to put the restrictions in place before the April long weekend.

"Bootleggers are in the hay days of buying cases and cases and going into communities," he said. "You know what, and they even deliver it to the people. I mean come on, this is serious stuff."

Yakeleya said they do not know what they will do next if the territorial government does not agree to work with them on their motion.

Community leaders call for stronger clamp downs

In March, the N.W.T. government announced reduced operating hours for liquor stores across the territory. The N.W.T. Liquor and Cannabis Commission said the changes were to "ensure staff availability throughout the COVID-19 response."

At the time, Sahtu leader Charles McNeely called for stronger restrictions, and even shutdowns of liquor stores, in the region.

Other leaders in small communities have said the territorial government has not been doing enough to make sure people are self-isolating before returning to a small community, and preventing people from partying and holding social gatherings.

In Tuktoyaktuk, N.W.T., Mayor Erwin Elias has said a number of people are partying outside and not keeping their physical distance.