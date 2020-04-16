New liquor restrictions in N.W.T. limit purchase to $200 per day

People in the Northwest Territories now have limits on how much alcohol they're allowed to buy each day.

Liquor stores in Yellowknife, Hay River, and Inuvik now bear signs on their front doors that say they will no longer sell more than six 375-millilitre bottles of alcohol or $200 worth of alcohol to one individual per day.

Each of the signs attribute the restrictions to new regulations from the territorial government.

This sign is posted on the door of the liquor store in Hay River. According to a memo sent to a distribution list within the government of the Northwest Territories, the new liquor restrictions came into effect Thursday, and include limiting people's purchases to $200 at a time. (Anna Desmarais/CBC)

According to a government of the Northwest Territories' memo posted online by MLAs Kevin O'Reilly and Lesa Semmler Thursday — and signed by Finance Minister Caroline Wawzonek — the restrictions apply to liquor stores in Hay River, Yellowknife, Inuvik and Fort Smith.

They do not apply to the liquor store in Fort Simpson because, according to the memo, that community has already put liquor restrictions in place.

The government of the Northwest Territories did not immediately answer questions from CBC, but the restrictions are now included in the territory's Liquor Act under section 115.

"The restrictions put in place today support the balanced approach the GNWT (government of Northwest Territories) has taken to managing alcohol in our territory," Wawzonek says in the memo. "It is critical that we respond to the needs of residents and communities in a manner that does not put undue strain on our health-care system during the emergency response to COVID-19."

The memo also says if an individual buys one bottle of alcohol that, on its own, costs more than the $200 limit, that purchase would be exempt from the restrictions.

Ed Eggenberger, who owns the two liquor stores in Yellowknife, declined an interview at his downtown shop on Thursday, but said bottles of alcohol worth more than $200 are exempt from the restrictions.

Indigenous leaders support change

Charles McNeely, chair for the Sahtu Secretariat Inc., says the restrictions will help prevent bootlegged alcohol from getting into small communities.

"We're meeting halfway — that's a good sign," he said. "At least we're showing the people that we're trying."

Earlier this month, the Dene Nation called for a ban on all alcohol sales during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Acho Dene Koe First Nation band manager Boyd Clark says the First Nation also supports the Dene Nation's stance, adding that addictions and bootlegging are problems in the territory "irrelevant of a pandemic ... that [need] to be examined further."

Clark says the territorial limit on alcohol buying is a "positive sign," though he says the primary source of alcohol in his community comes from British Columbia.

Clark says law enforcement is still working to better secure that border.