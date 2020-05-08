Liquor can now be delivered to your door in the N.W.T.

Liquor by delivery is now available in the Northwest Territories.

The N.W.T.'s Department of Finance announced changes to the territory's liquor regulations, enabling the new service, in a news release Friday afternoon.

"These amendments are intended to help restaurants and bars remain in business and keep staff employed, while encouraging physical distancing, during the pandemic," the release reads.

Effective immediately, any establishment with a liquor licence can offer liquor by delivery or for take-out, with some restrictions.

A single customer cannot order more than 1.5 litres of wine, 1.14 litres of spirits, or 8.52 litres of beer each day. That works out to two standard bottles of wine, one 40 oz. bottle of liquor, or 24 cans of beer.

Restaurants and bars must also establish their own delivery services — they won't be allowed to contract out delivery to private services or taxi drivers. And certain licence holders will still only be able to sell liquor in combination with food.

Licence holders also can't offer liquor for sale after 10 p.m. or on Sundays. That's still a considerable expansion of the operating hours of the territory's liquor stores, many of which limited their hours in March in response to the pandemic.

"N.W.T. liquor inspectors will continue to work with licensed establishments to ensure compliance," the release concludes.