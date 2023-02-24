Engineering firm drops $1M legal action against Yukon's Minto Mine

An engineering firm that took a Yukon mining company to court for more than $1 million has dropped its legal action.

Linkan Engineering Canada ULC had filed a petition against Minto Metals Corp. to the Yukon Supreme Court on Dec. 2, 2022 alleging it was owed $1,040,520.19 in unpaid invoices and interest.

Minto Metals Corp. owns the Minto Mine in central Yukon. CEO Chris Stewart previously told CBC News the company disputed Linkan's claim and would "vigorously defend our position in court."

The matter never made it to trial. A lawyer representing Linkan filed a notice of discontinuance to the Yukon Supreme Court on Feb. 8 indicating the company no longer wished to pursue the case.

