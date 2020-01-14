Linda Benoit joins race for Yukon Party leadership

The race for the leadership of the Yukon Party has gained a new entrant, as prominent party member Linda Benoit has announced her bid.

Benoit announced she was joining the race via a press release Tuesday morning, joining Lake Laberge MLA Brad Cathers and former MLA Currie Dixon in the contest to lead the territory's current opposition party.

Born in Whitehorse and raised in Faro, Benoit, 38, has served three terms as the Yukon Party's president and has served as its treasurer. She also worked in the offices of former Premiers Darrell Pasloski — the party's previous leader — and Dennis Fentie.

Recently, Benoit served as campaign manager for federal Conservative candidate Jonas Smith.

In her release, Benoit says she looks forward to bringing "an alternate perspective and a unique voices to this important leadership process," asking Yukoners "to look at the Yukon Party in a new light; one of inclusiveness and diversity."

Outside of politics, Benoit is employed as the Chief Administrative Officer and Health, Safety and Environmental Manager for Teichroeb Construction and Management, based in Whitehorse. She has also owned and operated her own IT company for the past decade.

She currently sits as the vice president of Yukon Women in Trades and Technology and as the treasurer of the Youth of Today Society.

The party's leadership election is set for May 23, 2020. MLA Stacey Hassard has been the party's interim leader since 2016.