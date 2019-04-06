The best entries from CBC Trailbreaker's April limerick contest

Trailbreaker once held a limerick contest,

And found listeners are none too modest,

They called, they rhymed, flexed their sense of rhythm and time.

For their efforts they all should be lauded.

But we can't print them all,

It would be a never-ending scroll,

Our poets sure knew how to write more than a few...

Two dozen limericks from nine writers total.

While Mary Tapsell is our winner,

Writing to us from Hay River,

Without further ado, sit back, read a few.

You'll find them all very clever.

The winning limerick, by Mary Buckley

Hockey moms never sleep,

Worrying about a sport that isn't cheap.

April comes with great relief,

Enjoying a summer that is sure to be brief.

So we can rest our voices for when the puck goes deep.

The tale of Colonel Admiral Alexander Fitting, by Meghan Clarke

Colonel Admiral Alexander Fitting,

Had a problem severe and so devastating,

Found himself on a cliff overwhelmed with despair.

The sea all around him, the wind in his hair,

Grasped for his mobile wireless device,

Searching for meaning, wisdom, advice,

And saw all of life come quick to a halt,

2.15 million results.

An 'autobiographical PSA,' from Peter Chenowyth

There once was a retired old pastor,

With many topics he could master,

The one he defied causing conniptions inside,

Was how to make his code run faster.

3 odes to Trailbreaker staff, by Paul McKee

A radio announcer named Loren,

Shared stories each weekday both domestic and foreign,

With music and news peppered with his own views,

Listeners started their days without snorin'.

The newsreader's name was Skinner,

Whose production and stories were award-winner.

He knew northern folks and with his corny jokes,

He offered stories of both saints and sinner.

Production assistance by Cory,

Who didn't even read one story.

With a steady technical go,

He kept running the show,

So listeners never should hear, "Oops, sorry."

A few standouts from the 14 entries sent in by Mary Tapsell

Hidden

In winter the ptarmigan turns white,

So it can easily hide out of sight,

If it is still brown when the snow hits the ground,

The red fox licks his lips in delight.

Say what?

What happens when Gwich'in marries Cree?

Are the children Creechin or Gwichtree?

This new made up word sounds very absurd,

So I think I should just leave it be.

Fish tail

Many great ice fishing stories are told,

And you're never sure just how they'll unfold,

The hole was six inches across, but alas all was lost,

Because the fish wouldn't fit through the hole.

Listen to a Chipewyan limerick by Sabet Biscaye