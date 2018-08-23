Liidlii Kue First Nation gearing up for Aug. 28 election

Members of the Liidlii Kue First Nation in Fort Simpson, N.W.T., are gearing up for a band election next week.

A new chief and council will be voted into office on Aug. 28.

On Thursday night, community members are invited to attend a pre-election forum and barbecue, where people can ask questions of all the candidates.

Four candidates are vying for the position of chief, including current Chief Gerald Antoine, Howard Hardisty, Steven Jose and Herb Norwegian.

Some community members have already cast their ballots. According to the Fort Simpson bulletin Facebook page, a mobile poll was held on Aug. 21. The electoral officer travelled to the houses of community members with mobility issues, so they could participate in the election.

Fifteen people are seeking one of eight councillor positions. The candidates for councillor are: