Hundreds of lightning strikes around Yellowknife, but no new fires reported

Despite close to 700 lightning strikes in and around Yellowknife overnight Thursday and early Friday morning, none set off new forest fires, territorial government officials say.

The storm system began in Fort Providence Thursday night and moved north toward Yellowknife overnight, before tapering off over Great Slave Lake on Friday morning, explained Ashley Brauweiler, the meteorologist for CBC North.

This map from N.W.T. Fire shows where hundreds of lightning strikes hit overnight Thursday. (N.W.T. Fire )

"The heat and humidity over the past few days helped fuel the thunderstorms, but an upper-level disturbance triggered them last night," she said. "The risk of thunderstorms continues through Saturday night for the Dehcho as well as the North and South Slave regions.'

While strikes didn't set any fires, the conditions are ripe for a fire, Dawn Curtis, a spokesperson for Environment and Natural Resources, said in an email.

The sky around Yellowknife took on a pink colour during a lightning storm Thursday night and early Friday morning. (Submitted by Jessie Green)

The record rainfall that hit many communities earlier this month hasn't done enough to soak the forests, and conditions are drying out quickly, she said.

People going out on the land this weekend are asked to keep fires to a minimum and only use them for cooking or warmth.

Officials monitor fire near Fort Liard

The Northwest Territories' lone fire of note is burning about 20-kilometres southeast of Fort Liard. There are no properties or people at risk but conditions are extreme, according to a safety notice from the territorial government.

Officials with the Department of Municipal and Community Affairs are in touch with people in Fort Liard who are monitoring the situation. A heat warning from Environment Canada will continue throughout the weekend.

An update is expected Friday afternoon.