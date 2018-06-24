Lightning causes wildfire near Tuchitua; Robert Campbell Highway unaffected

Lightning has caused a wildfire near Tuchitua, Yukon but has not affected the Robert Campbell Highway.

That's according to a wildfire bulletin from the Yukon's fire and public information officer, which says the fire was reported on Saturday.

The fire — which is estimated to be two square kilometres in size — is located 1.2. kilometres east of the Robert Campbell Highway and may be visible from the road, according to the bulletin.

The 582-kilometre highway links Watson Lake and Carmacks and provides access to the communities of Faro and Ross River

The bulletin notes that work is being done to protect cabins in the area.

Work is also continuing on the fire burning near the Nahanni Range Road, which remains closed.

Two fires burning near the Top of the World Highway received rain on Friday, with fire activity reported as low, the bulletin adds. And a fire located 0.6 kilometres from the highway has been contained.

The Yukon’s fire map indicates there were 10 active fires in the territory with a total of 5,766 hectares burned as of Sunday afternoon. (Yukon Government)

A 0.2 square kilometre lightning-caused fire burning near the South McMillan River is also being monitored.

Anyone looking for road closure updates can find them on Yukon 511. Emergency updates are also available on the Yukon government's website.

According to the Yukon's fire map, there were 10 active fires in the territory with a total of 5,766 hectares or 57.66 square kilometres burned as of Sunday afternoon.