Northern heritage projects receive $185K in federal funding

Four northern heritage projects are receiving a boost of funding from a $1.5 million fund created by Library and Archives Canada.

Archive projects in Inuvik, N.W.T., and Cambridge Bay, Nunavut, were among the recipients, as well as one spearheaded by the Council of Yukon First Nations (CYFN).

In the N.W.T., the Inuvialuit Game Council received just over $35,000 for a "traditional knowledge repository." In Yukon, CYFN's Archive's Access Project received roughly $52,000 in funding.

In Nunavut, the Kitikmeot Heritage Society received just over $100,000 for two projects — one to help with digitization, and another to help increase engagement with digital heritage resources.

"The DHCP's funding has made a real difference in [our] capacity to record video interviews, and edit and translate them for export to our YouTube channel," Darren Keith, a senior Researcher with the Kitikmeot Heritage Society, is quoted as saying in the release.

"Having local Inuinnait staff that have the capacity to do this work on a daily basis will help immensely in our efforts to preserve Inuinnait traditional knowledge."

The money comes from Library and Archives Canada's Documentary Heritage Communities Program, which is funding 41 projects across the country aimed at preserving Canada's "continuing memory" and making it more accessible to Canadians.

Since its creation in 2015, the fund has allocated $10.5 million across the country. Another round of applications to the fund got underway in fall 2020.