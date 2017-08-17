Drug dealer who claimed to have COVID-19 tests negative, Yellowknife court revokes release

A man convicted of possessing cocaine for the purpose of trafficking and possessing the proceeds of crime has until 4 p.m. Thursday to turn himself in to the Edmonton Remand Centre.

N.W.T. Supreme Court Justice Shannon Smallwood revoked Liban Mohammed's release Wednesday after learning he had yet to speak to a probation officer preparing a background report that will aid in his sentencing. "The problem will be resolved if he is in custody," Smallwood said. "This should no longer be delayed."

Smallwood spoke to a sparsely populated courtroom, in which two lawyers and Mohammed appeared by telephone.

Mohammed was one of seven people arrested at a "stash house" in downtown Yellowknife in 2017. He's been living in Edmonton since his conviction on Feb. 21.

Mohammed's sentencing was supposed to take place earlier this month but was delayed when Mohammed claimed he and his wife had COVID-19, and furthermore, could not get tested for the illness until 14 days had passed from the onset of symptoms.

Mohammed's lawyer, Joseph Andre Ouellette, informed the court Wednesday Mohammed had tested negative for COVID-19.

However, Ouellette also said Mohammed had been unable to get in touch with a probation officer to work on a pre-sentencing report, a document the court uses when deciding on an appropriate sentence. He asked the court for more time, noting that Mohammed has now been on release for about two and a half years as his trial wound through the courts, and has continued to comply with orders from the court.

Crown prosecutor Brendan Green disagreed.

Flight risk

In court on June 8, Green said there was a risk Mohammed would flee the court, noting that Mohammed has used fake identification to travel in the past, and that he had lied after his arrest, falsely saying his probation officer had allowed him to travel to Yellowknife.

On Wednesday, Green said Mohammed remained a significant risk, "if for no other reason than the facts of the case."

Justice Smallwood agreed to revoke his release, noting that getting Mohammed into custody would be one way to speed up the progress of a pre-sentencing report, and ultimately, "a significant sentence."

If Mohammed does not turn himself in Thursday, a warrant will be released for his arrest.

He's expected to appear in court — virtually, from Edmonton — for sentencing on July 17 at 10 a.m.