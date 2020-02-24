N.W.T. begins 'preliminary study' of a bridge across Liard River

The government of the Northwest Territories is looking at potential sites for a bridge across the Liard River near Fort Simpson, N.W.T.

In February, Fort Simpson mayor Sean Whelly began lobbying the government for a study of the feasibility of a bridge over the Liard River that would connect the village to year-round road access.

Fort Simpson is connected to the southern and northern parts of the territory by two ice roads in the winter and ferry crossings in the summer. The Liard and Mackenzie Rivers merge near Fort Simpson, and Whelly has said a single bridge could be built to replace both crossings.

Fort Simpson, N.W.T., is only accessible by a ferry or ice road over the Liard River throughout the year. (CBC )

During winter freeze-up and spring break-up, the village faces up to six weeks on each end without commercial trucks coming in or out. This often forces the price of goods and services to spike.

A spokesperson for the Department of Infrastructure said the department recently hired Stantec Consulting Ltd. to start a "preliminary study" of potential sites for the bridge.

"While the replacement of the Liard River ferry at Fort Simpson and/or the Mackenzie River/N'Dulee ferry with bridges may be considered in the longer future term, this work is not planned for the immediate future," spokesperson Greg Hanna wrote in an email.

"Rather, these studies will determine future engineering requirements and will present potential options."

Stantec's final report is due in 2021.