Yukon issues advisory as waters rise in Liard River basin

Yukon emergency officials are warning people to avoid fast-moving water and potentially unstable riverbanks in the Liard River basin in the southeast of the territory.

A "high streamflow advisory" was issued for the region on Thursday afternoon. Such advisories are less serious than a flood watch or a flood warning, but they indicate that waters are rising and some minor flooding could happen.

A news release from emergency officials says the region saw higher-than-normal snowpack this year, and the last of the snow has been melting quickly with warmer weather this past week.

There was also rain in recent days, and more is expected through the weekend.

"Streamflow has risen rapidly in tributaries of the Liard River over the last three days," the release says.

"Models indicate flows on the Liard at Upper Liard may peak above the two-year flow over the weekend, although flows could be greater if conditions are warmer and wetter than forecast."

The Watson Lake area could see five to 10 millimetres of rain this weekend, and the headwaters of the Liard could see up to 15 millimetres, the release says.

Owners of flood-prone properties are advised to have a plan in place and to look for updates on the government's website.