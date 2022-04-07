'People are fearful': First Nation demands safety after dogs attack individuals and maul a dog to death

Members of the Liard First Nation near Watson Lake, Yukon, are demanding chief and council ensure their safety after a pack of aggressive dogs attacked members of the community and mauled a leashed dog to death.

"We're dealing with the aggressive dogs," said Chief Stephen Charlie of the Liard First Nation.

A video posted on social media shows three loose dogs aggressively eating and tearing at something just out of sight. It was filmed in Two Mile Village, about 12 kilometres from Watson Lake. Many of the people who comment on the video say the dogs need to be killed and express concern that they could attack a child next.

Earlier this week, the Liard First Nation sent a notice to its members referencing attacks on individuals in Two Mile Village and Upper Liard Village, and the mauling death of the leashed dog.

It said vicious dogs "running at large or abandoned … will be detained and impounded or destroyed by [an] enforcement officer."

The notice added that anyone who owns a "dog with a vicious nature" has to always keep it under control with either a muzzle or chains.

'We can't have that'

"The free roaming of the animals within the community, it's unacceptable," said Charlie.

"We're having too many issues to move these dogs and people are fearful. So... the last thing we want is someone to be mauled, hurt, or even a child, you know, being attacked. We can't have that."

Charlie said destroying the dogs is an option but only as a last resort.

He said the First Nation is working with the Yukon Animal Rescue Network to start an education campaign and is establishing a kennel. It will also be updating its bylaws.

At the same time, Charlie said the First Nation has to take into account cultural sensitivities.

First Nations people have always had a close attachment to dogs but most of the time, those dogs were working animals, he explained.

"They weren't just pets," said Charlie, adding that many members of the community are adamant about their rights.

"Those rights and responsibilities cannot… infringe upon the collective rights of the membership for their safety within the community," said Charlie.