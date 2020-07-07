Liard First Nation elects new chief and council

Liard First Nation has elected Stephen Charlie as its new chief after a recount, according to the First Nation's elections officer.

The election happened as planned in June, despite the First Nation announcing in May that it would be postponed for up to six months due to COVID-19.

Because of the small margin of votes between Charlie and former chief and incumbent George Morgan, the First Nation did a recount on Monday, according to its Facebook page. The First Nation stated that it does a recount if there are 10 or less votes separating the elected candidate and the candidate with the next highest number of votes.

According to unofficial numbers provided by the First Nation, Charlie and Morgan had four votes separating them after the initial election.

The First Nation's chief returning officer Colleen Craft said official results will be released soon.

"The recount had very minute changes. However all elected officials remain the same," said Craft in an email to CBC.

According to the unofficial numbers provided by Craft, Harlan Schilling has been elected as deputy chief.

Yukon councillors elected are Edward Brodhagen, Amanda Brown, Derek Loots and Timothy Stewart. The B.C. councillors are Malcolm Groat and Catherine Porter, according to the First Nation's unofficial final results document.

The Watson Lake, Yukon-based First Nation has about 1,400 members, according to its website. The term of the chief and council was set to expire on June 5.