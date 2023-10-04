Fifteen unique kit-set timber homes have sprung up in the forest outside Watson Lake, Yukon, created by — and for — members of the Liard First Nation (LFN).

The project, run by the First Nation's economic development corporation First Kaska, is being billed as a game changer.

The frame parts are cut on-site at a brand new production plant, with three different floor plans available.

It takes five days to prepare the frame for each house and just one day to piece the numbered frame parts together on the building site.

Liard First Nation Chief Stephen Charlie is pictured at one of the Heartland Timber Homes building sites. (Katie Todd/CBC)

Watson Lake is grappling with a housing crisis, and LFN Chief Stephen Charlie said the project is "a paradigm shift."

Tthe project eliminates the supply chain issues that make it difficult to build new homes, he said.

Charlie said it's created about 50 jobs and will go a long way toward ensuring the well-being and long-term security of his people.

"It's a complete cycle. It's a benefit for our whole community and people and nation in the process. My vision is that we become the first First Nation north of 60 without a housing crisis. Just think of the legacy that's going to be established for future generations — that we don't have to worry about housing," he said.

"We're taking control of our own destiny … and it's not just the First Nation that it's moving forward, it's the whole community as well."

Builder Josh Charlie works on one of the new homes. (Katie Todd/CBC)

Liard First Nation member Mike Gagnon said the chance to train and work as a carpenter on the project turned his son's life around. Gagnon said his son had gone from a battle with leukemia and heavy use of alcohol to a good job and savings.

"He's just taken it and run with it. I'm really proud of him," he said.

A former builder himself, Gagnon said the houses were among the warmest and toughest he'd seen.

They feature 20 centimetres of insulation in the walls and almost 23 in the roof.

"I've never seen it. And these are well-built homes. As you can see, these are well-constructed. They're well-organized. You look at the floor plans and these are unreal. These homes — you ain't ever going to get a better one. And this is all because of Stephen [Charlie]."

First Kaska's production plant near Watson Lake. It takes five days of work here to prepare all the timber pieces for one house. With the addition of new machinery soon, First Kaska hopes to reduce that to just one day. (Katie Todd/CBC)

First Kaska hopes to complete the first 15 homes by the end of the year and six more after that.

They will be given to members of the Liard First Nation who most need them, including young families and people living in crowded situations.

"That's 21 homes. That's probably like 60 people that can be alleviated from bad situations," Charlie said.

Eventually, Charlie said, the goal would be to demolish and replace other mouldy or derelict homes that members are living in.

First Kaska plans to scale up its production plant, allowing it to produce frames in just one day.

That would create a surplus of supply, Charlie said, meaning First Kaska could begin to supply the frames to other communities across the North.

Charlie said some other First Nations have already expressed interest.