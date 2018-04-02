The jury in the first-degree murder trial of Levi Cayen begins their deliberations Thursday after the four-week-long trial wrapped up Wednesday.

Cayen is on trial for the murder of 25-year-old Alex Norwegian near Hay River in December 2017. Norwegian's body was found inside a battered Mazda Protege on a remote road near the communnity more than a day after the attack.

In his closing statements Wednesday, Crown prosecutor Duane Praught said that, in the early morning of Dec. 27, 2017, Levi Cayen and James Thomas planned to rob Norwegian on a remote road on the K'atl'odeeche First Nation.

He said they brought weapons and were "ready for violence". When they arrived at the road — known as the Portage —he said Cayen and Thomas smashed in the windows of Norwegian's black Mazda and badly beat him.

They then used rope to bind his neck and wrists while they searched his car for drugs and cash, he told the jury. When they didn't find any, Praught said they placed the injured Norwegian back into his windowless car, took his coat, sweater and phone, and left him there "with little to no chance of help coming his way".

Temperatures that night dropped down to –32 C with the windchill, Praught said.

Earlier in the trial, the jury heard from a medical examiner who testified Norwegian had ultimately died from hypothermia. The examiner also told the court Norwegian had four large lacerations on his head which had fractured his skull, caused his brain to swell and left him in an "altered mental state".

"[Cayen] rendered [Norwegian] incapable of removing himself from that lethal environment," Praught told the court.

The examiner also testified Norwegian's neck and wrists had ligature marks, likely from a rope.

Praught said because the evidence shows Norwegian was forcibly confined, Cayen must be found guilty of first-degree murder.

In his closing statement, defence lawyer Alan Regel told the jury the only thing the Crown proved was that Cayen had robbed Norwegian — and Cayen pleaded guilty to robbery before the trial began. However, Regel said the Crown failed to prove Cayen was guilty of murder.

He said the Crown presented a large amount of evidence over the trial's four weeks, but little of it had to do with proving Cayen murdered Norwegian. He accused the Crown of superfluously showing the jury photos taken during Norwegian's autopsy to "shock" them, and said the majority of the photos presented were of injuries that didn't contribute to Norwegian's death.

"It's not the volume of evidence presented, but what it proves," Regel said.

Repeating his statement from earlier in the trial, Regel maintained Norwegian was beaten a second time.

Regel said James Thomas — who Regel called a "bad-tempered meth addict" — and Tyler Cayen, who was also charged in the case, were desperate for crack cocaine and angry that no drugs were found during the initial robbery. He suggested they drove out to the Portage later in the morning and beat Norwegian a second time.

One key piece of evidence Regel focused on was an aluminum bat found during a police search of Thomas's house that had Norwegian's blood on it.

The witnesses who were with Levi Cayen and James Thomas before they attacked Norwegian said the pair didn't bring the bat with them to the Portage.

Regel said the Crown didn't ever address how Norwegian's blood got on the bat.

"That's something that can raise a reasonable doubt in Levi's favor," Regel said.

He suggested to the jury that Tyler Cayen and Thomas went back to the Portage after the initial attack, bound Norwegian with rope, drove him to another remote area to find his reported stash of drugs and then beat him. He suggested the two then drove a badly beaten Norwegian back to the Portage and placed him in his car.

Regel also maintains that there was not enough blood found in Norwegian's car to account for the substantial head injuries he suffered. He said a second beating that took place somewhere else would account for what he describes as a lack of blood.

"If those head injuries took place and if [Norwegian] was in that [car] seat, you'd see more blood," he said.

"There's no justice for [Norwegian] by simply pinning something on someone who didn't do it."

Justice Shannon Smallwood is scheduled to give her instructions to the jury Thursday morning. The 12-member jury is expected to start deliberations Thursday afternoon.