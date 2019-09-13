Nunavut's Conservative candidate launches campaign, pledges to kill carbon tax

Nunavut's Conservative candidate Leona Aglukkaq announced her campaign promises at an event in Iqaluit Thursday night.

Her top priority is eliminating the carbon tax.

"It increases the cost of everything, if [the Conservatives] are elected we have said that we will scrap the carbon tax and remove home heating from GST to help parents, or family members or individuals who have private homes to try and put more money into the pockets of Nunavummiut," she said.

In a poster outlining her priorities Aglukkaq says the tax, "has raised the cost of air travel, consumer goods, shipping, hunting and home ownership."

The carbon tax came into effect in Nunavut on July 1, but the territory negotiated certain exemptions to the tax, which means Nunavummiut do not pay more for electricity or air travel because of the tax.

Leona Aglukkaq's campaign launch in Iqaluit attracted about 50 people on Thursday night. (Jordan Konek/CBC)

Nearly 50 people attended the event at the Frobisher Inn to hear her speak. The event was also live streamed.

Aglukkaq has represented Nunavut in Parliament for two terms in 2008 and 2011 in Stephen Harper's Conservative governments.

Housing and mental health

If elected, Aglukkaq said she would support a comprehensive housing strategy to address the public housing waiting list, which is nearly 5,000 people long in the territory.

The plan involves creating transitional housing, homes for elders and those will special needs.

To address the "current crisis of suicide and crimes of violence in Nunavut", Aglukkaq said she would support the training of Inuit mental health workers.

Her final message was about infrastructure. She said the Conservatives would continue to support infrastructure projects like the Kivalliq Hydro-Fibre Link and the Grays Bay Port and Road in Kitikmeot region of Nunavut.

"[Aglukkaq] will make sure no community is left out of a plan to address pressing marine and infrastructure needs in all of Nunavut's communities," the poster said.

After Thursday's event, Aglukkaq flew to Rankin Inlet. She plans to visit communities in the Kivalliq, Kitikmeot and Baffin regions before the end of September.