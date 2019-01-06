Yukon Supreme Court Justice Leigh Gower remembered at Whitehorse memorial

During Saturday's memorial service for Yukon Supreme Court Justice Leigh Gower, family and friends repeatedly painted a picture that behind his reserved, disciplined appearance was a deeply spiritual and loving man.

Gower died Oct. 29 at the University of Alberta Hospital in Edmonton after complications from a stroke. He was 62.

Gower was born in Durban, South Africa and moved to Innisfail, Alta. with his mother when he was three years old, according to his obituary. After graduating from the University of Alberta and then receiving a law degree from the University of Saskatchewan, Gower moved to Yellowknife where he met his wife Barbara.

They held their wedding on the shores of Great Slave Lake in 1988 and then moved to Whitehorse in 1991. In 2003, Gower was appointed as a judge to the Yukon Supreme Court.

About 200 people attended the memorial at the Kwanlin Dun Cultural Centre in Whitehorse. Gower's childhood best friend, Paul Hoffman, officiated the service. He said their friendship was like a "bromance before there was a bromance."

Over two hours, Gower's family and friends shared stories of a man who loved his wife, children and pets and was continually curious about exploring his inner spiritual life.

A young Leigh Gower holds a teddy bear. Gower was born in Durban, South Africa and raised in Innisfail, Alberta. (Jane Sponagle/CBC)

He enjoyed a range of hobbies from acting in local theatre productions to earning a second degree black belt in karate to going on motorcycle trips. He loved to cut a rug and make a great martini.

His wife, Barbara Frain Gower, said Gower was dedicated to a daily practice of prayer and meditation. And it's been a "heartbreaking roller coaster ride" since Gower's passing, but she hasn't felt alone.

"I was blown away by the expressions of your caring: from Leigh's loving co-workers and our wonderful Hyland Crescent neighbours, to being able to just let the tears flow with my fellow yoga students, with my family dental hygienist, with my hairdresser, with grocery store clerks, bank personnel, skiing friends and friends from different ventures and organizations that Leigh and I belonged to."

The 'golden days'

Gower's daughter, Gwendolen Groen, said her father called good days spent with loved ones "golden days".

She said they spent a "golden day" together when she was 16 and he came to watch her final performance at a Shakespeare camp in Stratford, Ont.

"I was wrestling whether to pursue theater or something more practical. He gave me the most wise and encouraging advice. He told me to study what I love and he said that I wouldn't regret it. So I majored in theater."

Celia McBride acted with Gower in several local productions. At one rehearsal, McBride asked Gower why he didn't become a professional actor because he really had the chops.

"He said, 'I really wanted to. It was my dream. But once I realized I probably wasn't going to make any money at it, I hoofed my dream and became a lawyer.'"

Paul Hoffman, Leigh Gower's best friend since childhood, officiated the memorial. Hoffman says their friendship was like a 'bromance before there was bromance.' (Jane Sponagle/CBC)

"Because Leigh was a great actor and this is his final exit off the stage, I don't think we need to walk off the stage. We're going to dance [him] out of here," said Hoffman as he concluded the service.

Then, as The Commitments' Take Me to the River played, Hoffman lead Gower's family and friends in dancing up the aisle.