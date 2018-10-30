Yukon Supreme Court Justice Leigh Gower dies

Yukon Supreme Court Justice Leigh Gower has died after reportedly suffering a medical emergency over the weekend.

His death was announced yesterday afternoon in the Yukon Legislative Assembly.

"We're crushed by the news," says Speaker Nils Clarke.

Members of Yukon's legal community were in mourning yesterday, according to Shayne Fairman, a Whitehorse lawyer.

Fairman remembers Gower as an "outstanding" judge.

"[He was] very measured, very reasoned in his decision making," he said.

"I very much enjoyed appearing in front of him, and I knew that he would take every case very seriously ... It's a very sad day."

Gower practised law in Whitehorse before being made a judge in 2003.