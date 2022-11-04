N.W.T. Legislative Assembly appoints new Sergeant-at-Arms

The Northwest Territories Legislative Assembly's newly appointed Sergeant-at-Arms says he wants to be a role model to Indigenous youth across the territory.

Floyd Powder's appointment will take effect on Dec. 5.

Born and raised in Fort Smith, N.W.T., Powder has worked in the public service sector with the territorial government and the Canadian Armed Forces for over 40 years.

"Personally for me, it's very rewarding," said Powder. "If this was the last position I have in the public service, then this would be an outstanding way to retire."

Some of his achievements include being the Chair of the Defence Aboriginal Advisory Group North, leading soldiers on Canadian and international operations, and facilitating northern youth programs.

He also has an extensive volunteer history. Most notably, his work for the Last Post Fund; an organization dedicated to providing a dignified funeral, burial, and military gravestone to veterans lacking the means at the time of their death.

He also volunteers his time with the Métis National Council and their Métis Veterans Legacy Program, and Atlas Institute for Veterans and Families.

Powder said that as an Indigenous man from Fort Smith, he hopes Indigenous youth see him as a positive role model and that seeing him in the position will inspire them to also get involved in achieving their goals.

"You take care of your education, you seek and progress through your adult life and you can achieve many goals," he said.

Role of the Sergeant-at-Arms

The Sergeant-at-Arms is responsible for preserving order, decorum, and security as a permanent Officer of the House. Powder's role will have two elements, one which is ceremonial and one that is more structured and hands-on.

In the ceremonial role, Powder will be in charge of the mace. The mace is a symbol of the authority of the legislature and its speakers. Powder will carry the mace into the Chamber at the beginning of each sitting.

One aspect of Floyd Powders new role involves the ceremonial mace, he is also responsible for supervising the legislative pages and maintaining the safety and security of the building. (Carla Ulrich/CBC)

Another aspect of the ceremonial role is supervising and mentoring the Legislative Pages, a role he said he takes seriously. The page positions are filled by youth across the territory. It is their job to assist ministers and MLAs, to act as messengers and general helpers during sessions.

"Hopefully that will develop them into becoming leaders of this territory," said Powder.

Some of the more hands-on work includes maintaining the safety and security of the Legislative Assembly and Capital Site, ensuring the safety of Members, staff and visitors at all times. As well as assisting with building management and maintenance contracts.

A Legacy to live up to

To achieve this, Powder has been shadowing outgoing Sergeant-at-Arms, Brian Thagard, who has been in the position since October 2004. He said Thagard has done an outstanding job creating and maintaining a high standard for what is expected in the role.

"I'll do the best that I can," said Powder.

In a press release the Assembly thanked Thagard, saying, "Mr. Thagard has consistently demonstrated outstanding dedication in his work while maintaining a high level of commitment to the Assembly's values and ethics, such as respect for others, integrity, and professionalism."

Frederick Blake Jr., Speaker of the Northwest Territories Legislative Assembly also thanked Thagard for his exemplary history in public service and welcomed Powder to the new role.

"I look forward to working with him as the new Sergeant-at-Arms," Blake said.