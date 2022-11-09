Yellowknife Legion officials dispute former president and landlord's claims of unpaid rent

Several current and former members of the Yellowknife Legion's executive council are disputing allegations made by their former president and landlord, responding with their own accusations that he failed to maintain the facility after being removed from the Legion for inappropriate behaviour.

Some of those allegations by Legion officials include that the former president and landlord, Don Asher, could be verbally abusive, was inappropriate with bartenders, and that he once threw a running saw at a contractor.

The allegations are included in documents filed in response to a civil lawsuit filed by Asher last month to the Supreme Court of the Northwest Territories. Asher's initial application to the court alleges the Yellowknife Royal Canadian Legion Branch 164 has refused to vacate the premises after not paying rent for months. Asher said the Legion owes him $235,000 in unpaid rent.

At the heart of the dispute are two lease agreements — with both parties accusing the other of fabricating one. One lease says the basement of the building at the Legion is included in the rent and the other that says the Legion was only renting the main floor.

None of the allegations have been proven in court.

The Legion had been at Asher's location since 2018. But on Thursday, it officially vacated the building and will be reopening at its old location at the corner of Franklin Ave. and 48 St., formerly the Aurora Village building.

The Aurora Village building will the be home to Yellowknife Legion once again. It was previously leased by the Legion up until 2018 when it moved down the street. (Graham Shishkov/CBC)

Signing the lease

Asher told CBC News he originally purchased his property so that the Legion would always have a place in Yellowknife.

At the time he was president of the Yellowknife branch, and said he had issues with the old location, specifically citing how small the space was.

In an affidavit, Richard Jalbert, former vice president of the Legion, said that Asher approached the executive committee in late 2017 with a proposal to buy a building for the Legion in his name, saying he would turn the ownership over to the Legion when it could afford the mortgage.

Jalbert wrote the executive committee was concerned it would be a conflict of interest for Asher to be both president and landlord so it contacted the Legion's command in Alberta to seek consent.

Jalbert wrote that "Asher was apparently advised by command" that it wouldn't be a conflict if the executive committee signed a waiver. And in January 2018 one was signed by the executive committee, including Jalbert, at Asher's request.

Tammy Roberts, seen here in 2019, is the acting president of the Yellowknife Legion. (Kate Kyle/CBC)

However, Tammy Roberts, the Legion's acting president, said in her affidavit the executive committee never saw any correspondence from command confirming that was true. She writes that she attached a copy of an email from command to Asher discussing the issue, but it doesn't say the conflict would be OK. CBC News hasn't seen a copy of the email.

The purchase was also made by Asher's company Adonis Planning Ltd., contrary to Asher's plan to purchase the building in his name, Jalbert wrote.

The basement

The dispute over allegedly unpaid rent largely centres around whether the Legion was renting the basement.

Asher claims that he charged the Legion about $10,000 a month for the main floor. He showed CBC News what he said is the original lease agreement, unsigned, and what he said was the official lease agreement that was signed — both said the property was just the main floor.

What appeared to be Jalbert's signature was on this lease agreement, but Jalbert said in his affidavit that he "did not sign this lease agreement or any other lease agreement on behalf of the Legion."

Jalbert acknowledged a resemblance to his signature, but suspects that Asher copied it from the conflict waiver he signed.

Asher then showed CBC News another signed lease agreement that said the Legion would be renting the basement. Asher believes it was fabricated.

"How it was done, I don't know, I didn't know anything about that lease," he told CBC News.

Don Asher, seen here in 2018, is the former president of the Yellowknife Legion. Asher, who has also been the organization's landlord, launched a civil lawsuit alleging unpaid rent. The Legion has disputed the allegations. (Randall McKenzie / CBC )

Asher said about a year into the initial lease, a second lease was signed including the basement for an additional $10,000 a month.

Ken Stewart, the Legion's treasurer, writes in his affidavit the basement could not be rented according to the fire marshal. Roberts said Asher told the Legion it wouldn't need to pay for the space until it was ready. As the basement was never ready, she said the Legion only needed to pay about $5,000 a month instead of $10,000.

Other allegations in the Legion's affidavits say Asher required the Legion to cover operating costs that should've been the landlord's responsibility, such as garbage, snow removal and repairs.

They also allege numerous issues with the facility including problems with the door being easily pulled open with some force.

Legion manager Jessica Short said in her affidavit there have been 20 break-ins at the Legion since February and she estimated the Legion lost over $2,000.

Asher said he replaced the locks and doors, and isn't sure what more he could have done.

The Yellowknife legion was temporarily closed after a flood in December 2021 left multiple inches of water on the floor and did significant damage to the ceiling. (Submitted by Tammy Roberts)

Stewart, the treasurer, wrote in his affidavit there were three flooding incidents, which led to the Legion closing for 21 days and losing an estimated $30,000 in revenue.

Asher's removal as Legion president

Roberts' affidavit says she noticed the issues with the property began after Asher was removed as Legion president, around October 2019.

Roberts' affidavit said Asher was removed because of his behaviour.

Jessica Short alleges that while work was being done on the property, Asher threw a running circular saw across the room at contractors working there. She said this resulted in the contractors refusing to work at the site.

The sign for Adonis Planning Ltd. owned by Don Asher. Asher is in the midst of a civil lawsuit with the Yellowknife Legion over alleged unpaid rent. Adonis was the legal owner of the property that has housed the Legion since 2018. (Luke Carroll/CBC)

Asher said he doesn't remember throwing the saw.

"It may have been lying on the floor and I may have been a little pissed off," he said.

Short also alleged that Asher was verbally abusive with her, Legion members, the Legion's executive council and the public.

Asher said having worked in the construction industry for over 60 years, he would use profanity, but usually on the job site.

Short also said Asher made inappropriate comments to the Legion's bartenders, telling one staff member that "he had a present in his pocket" and that she should "reach in and get it."

When asked about behaving inappropriate with bartenders, he said "maybe sometimes I was."

Short said Asher also told a 17-year-old girl to write down her name, phone number and measurements. It was this incident that led to him being removed as president of the Legion.

Asher said the situation was a misunderstanding that Short was not present for. He said it centred around giving the student clothes that Asher's daughter would be donating.

"That's why I asked for her measurements," he said. "Misappropriate words I suppose."

The incident led to Asher's removal as the president in October 2019 after an investigation. Asher argues he wasn't given the chance to share his side.

He was suspended for a year and told he would no longer be eligible to be on the executive committee.

The next court date for the civil matter will be on Friday at the Yellowknife courthouse.