76-year-old legendary Inuk bush pilot flies past aviation milestone with 40k hours of flight

Legendary Inuk bush pilot Johnny May Sr. crossed a flying milestone few pilots achieve in their careers, having recently surpassed 40,000 hours of flight time.

And the 76-year-old from Kuujjuaq, Nunavik, said he plans right on going.

"Just keep on flying as long as I'm able to because I enjoy it a lot," he said.

May has been flying for 59 years and is best known as being the first Inuk pilot in eastern Canada. He posted his recent flying accomplishment on Facebook and received many congratulatory messages.

"It was nice," he said.

May obtained his pilot license in 1962 and through his company, Johnny May's Air Charters, has flown countless clients.

These days, he said, he's been flying caribou hunters.

"I've been flying a lot of them out and then I fly to some exploration camps. So it's sort of mixed flying, different customers every day," he said.

Over the years, he also medevaced many people between Inuit villages and to hospitals in the South, as well as flew search and rescue missions.

He is credited for saving many lives.

"I found a lot of lost people over the years and when you find them, you're OK. It's a big satisfaction," he said.

He said he once found a helicopter, he thinks it was in 1972, that had been lost for a month and a half.

"He was still alive, [so I] brought him back to Kuujjuaq. So occasions like that have given me a lot of pleasure," he said, adding he has a lot of sad stories too.

The National Film Board of Canada co-produced a documentary about May's life entitled The Wings of Johnny May in 2013.

May and his wife Louise Berthe May, returning from their annual char fishing trip. (Submitted by Jeannie May)

Annual Kuujjuaq Christmas candy drop

May, who is the brother of Governor General Mary Simon, is also well-known for the annual Christmas candy drop in Kuujjuaq.

Every year at Christmas, from 1965 until 2019, he would fly his plane above the community and drop candies, toys and clothes for the children and other residents.

May and Santa Claus as they are about to embark on what was an annual candy drop at Christmas in the village of Kuujjuaq, Nunavik. (Isabelle Dubois)

A children's book about the annual event was published in 2015. In 2017, a short cartoon called The Great Northern Candy Drop based on the book was produced by the CBC.

"When [my grandchildren] see that, I get a lot of joy out of watching them watch it as a cartoon," he said. "So yeah, a lot of good pleasures."