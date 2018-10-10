More details on legal cannabis in the N.W.T. coming later today

The Northwest Territories government is releasing more information about how legal cannabis will be sold in the territory.

Finance Minister Robert C. McLeod will be presenting information about cannabis sales at a public government committee meeting at 12 p.m. and then again in a media briefing at 1 p.m. in the Legislative Assembly.

The territorial government has left several key questions about legally buying marijuana products unanswered.

With only a week to go until it becomes legal on Oct. 17, Some of the questions include:

How much will cannabis cost?

What products will be available?

Where is the supply of marijuana coming from?

What liquor stores are selling legal cannabis when it becomes legal Oct. 17?

Will customers be able to browse through available products at the store?

In May, the Legislative Assembly passed Bill 6, which sets out the the laws governing legal marijuana use in the territory.

At that time, the government committed to releasing guidelines about licensing cannabis stores beyond liquor stores within six months. That self-imposed deadline will come up next month.

Wednesday's briefing will include officials with most government departments as well as McLeod. They will respond to questions about "all aspects of cannabis legalization," according to a release from the territorial government