How to watch the 2021 federal leaders' debate, in English, Inuktitut or Denesuline

The leaders of Canada's five main political parties will meet in an English-language debate on Thursday, Sept. 9, from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. ET. and this year, simultaneous interpretation in Inuktitut and Denesuline will be provided.

Liberal Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau, Conservative Leader Erin O'Toole, Bloc Québécois Leader Yves-François Blanchet, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh and Green Party Leader Annamie Paul will take the stage at the Canadian Museum of History in Gatineau, Que., overlooking Parliament Hill.

They will debate five themes: affordability, climate, COVID-19 recovery, leadership and accountability and reconciliation.

​​Shachi Kurl, president of the Angus Reid Institute, will moderate the debate. Several journalists will pose the questions.

Tune into the debate on CBC Radio One or watch it on CBC Television, on CBC Gem, or on YouTube.

This year the independent media group that is organizing the debates will offer simultaneous interpretation in several languages, including two Indigenous languages that are spoken in the North (find the complete list of languages and how to stream them here).

Watch the debate live featuring simultaneous interpretation into Inuktitut (Nunavut and Nunavik dialects) on our CBC Nunavut Facebook page or on cbcnews.ca.

Or watch the debate with simultaneous interpretation into Denesuline on our CBC NWT Facebook page or on cbcnews.ca.