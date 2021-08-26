Lea Mollison confirmed as Conservative election candidate for N.W.T.

The Conservatives have named Lea Mollison as their candidate in this year's federal election.

The news was first sent out Aug. 24 in an email from the NWT Conservatives Association to supporters.

Matt Lakusta, the association's president, said the official paperwork for Mollison's candidacy still needs to be approved by Elections Canada, but should be done before the nomination deadline of Aug. 30.

More information about the Conservative candidate, including a biography, will be sent out Friday to media.

The Conservatives are the latest of the federal parties to announce their Northwest Territories candidates.

Earlier this month, the NDP announced Kelvin Kotchilea as their candidate. Kotchilea, originally from Behchokǫ̀, was defeated by Jane Weyallon-Armstrong earlier this year when he ran for MLA in the territory's Monfwi riding.

Representing the Liberals is Michael McLeod, who will be seeking re-election. It would be his third term if elected.

It is unclear whether the Greens have nominated a candidate for the N.W.T.

Brock Grills, the local association's membership and fundraising chair, posted to multiple Facebook groups earlier this week seeking nominations for the Green party.

In 2019, the Greens were represented by Paul Falvo, a Yellowknife lawyer, who managed to get just under 11 per cent of the total vote on election night.