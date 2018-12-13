Trend of shorter sentences should mean less jail time for N.W.T. cocaine trafficker: lawyer

A defence lawyer says her client should benefit from a trend in the Northwest Territories toward more lenient sentences for low-level cocaine traffickers.

In a Yellowknife courtroom on Wednesday, Jennifer Cunningham said there's been a "spiralling effort toward more restraint than there was, say, three years ago," in sentencing people convicted of trafficking cocaine.

Cunningham said a nine-month sentence is appropriate for her client, Hassen Abdul Kerim Mohamed. The prosecutor is calling for Mohamed to be sent to prison for three years.

Mohamed, from Burnaby, B.C., was arrested on April 15, 2015, after an RCMP emergency response team broke in the door of a Finlayson Drive townhouse in Yellowknife, and found Mohamed leaving the upstairs bathroom.

The case is being heard in N.W.T. Supreme Court. Mohamed is charged with possessing cocaine for the purpose of trafficking and possessing marijuana.

After arresting him, police found a bag of cocaine between his legs. There was cocaine and marijuana, some of which was packaged for distribution, laying on tables and counters in the home.

At the time, Mohamed was already facing drug charges in British Columbia.

Letters of support

During his sentencing hearing, Mohamed suddenly started crying as Cunningham summarized letters of support his mother and sister had written.

The sister said Mohamed has always had some sort of anxiety or depression since attending high school during civil war in his home country of Eritrea. She believes trauma he suffered during that time has made him more vulnerable to addictions.

Cunningham said at different times, Mohamed has been addicted to cocaine, heroin, opiates, alcohol and gambling.

But the Crown said there was no sign that Mohamed was using any of the drugs found in the house where he was arrested.

"The motivation here was selling cocaine for money, for profit," said prosecutor Duane Praught. "That's why Mr. Mohamed came up here to the North."

Cunningham said that since being arrested, Mohamed has spent a year and nine months in a residential addictions treatment program. She said he deserves credit for the efforts he's made to deal with his addictions.

Justice Shannon Smallwood is scheduled to sentence Mohamed on Thursday afternoon.