How Fort McPherson celebrated the centennial anniversary of Treaty 11

Fort McPherson, N.W.T. commemorated the 100th anniversary of the signing of Treaty 11 with about a week's worth of games and traditions, followed by a traditional feast.

It all wrapped up on Wednesday.

Chief Wanda Pascal of Fort McPherson (Teetl'it Zheh), said many people were looking forward to the celebrations, especially in light of the past year in a pandemic.

"Especially the youth were looking forward to the dances, just to come out and be around people," she said.

A highlight for her was the reenactment of the signing of the Treaty 11 a century ago, on July 28, 1921, and of course, just having everyone come together, she said.

"Having games … like, all you could hear is people laughing all over the place. And it's so good to hear that, people going out and not only joining in here, but you know, picking berries, doing their harvesting and fishing and … visiting each other."

"And the tug of war," she added with a laugh. "Of course, the women won, as always."

Lawrence Nayally, host of CBC North's Trails End, broadcast live from the hamlet this week.

Here's some of the images and videos he captured during his journey to Gwich'in communities in the territory.

Nayally snapped a selfie as community members gathered to hear Diane Koe tell stories. (Lawrence Nayally/CBC)